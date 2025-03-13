Research Analysts Set Expectations for TLX FY2027 Earnings

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TLX opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

