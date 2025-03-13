Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Rises By 160.0%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHUC stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

