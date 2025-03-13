Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,865 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Frontdoor worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

