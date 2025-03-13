Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,382,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $566.42 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.66.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.