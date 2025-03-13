Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cactus worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,436,000 after buying an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,082,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.