Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 7,500 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,575.17. The trade was a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy purchased 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,926.04. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.