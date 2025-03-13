Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $582.99 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

