Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after buying an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $367.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.