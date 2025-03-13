Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 144,298 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 361.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,298 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,579 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

