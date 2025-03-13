Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,481.88. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,508. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

