Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

