Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.44. The stock has a market cap of £83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.42. Headlam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.60 ($2.45).

In related news, insider Jemima Bird bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,285.19 ($14,635.18). 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

