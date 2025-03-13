Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON PHI opened at GBX 573.95 ($7.44) on Thursday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 551 ($7.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 666 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of £515.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 584.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 579.17.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Magnificent 7 Stocks Trading Near 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.