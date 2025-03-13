Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON PHI opened at GBX 573.95 ($7.44) on Thursday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 551 ($7.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 666 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of £515.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 584.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 579.17.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

