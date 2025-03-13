Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $105,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $145,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

