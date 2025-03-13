Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,637,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,728,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,088,000 after purchasing an additional 163,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

