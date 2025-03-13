Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXI. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

EXI opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.57. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $129.75 and a 12-month high of $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $879.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

