Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

