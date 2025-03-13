Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $312.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.52.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 126.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.04.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.