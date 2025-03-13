Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 10.29% of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCUS stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $38.02.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market.

