Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
Shares of Safe and Green Development stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
