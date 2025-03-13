Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

Shares of Safe and Green Development stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

