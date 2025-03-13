Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$138.65 and last traded at C$138.65, with a volume of 928803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.64.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of C$87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.65.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$145.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,307.74. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

