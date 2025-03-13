PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).
