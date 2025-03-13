Balanced Wealth Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $270.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

