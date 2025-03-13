Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. owned 0.90% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCMB. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.