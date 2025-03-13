MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFM. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

