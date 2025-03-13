Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 562,685 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,685 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 1.05% of AON worth $813,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.12. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

