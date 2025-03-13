Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

NYSE BBWI opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

