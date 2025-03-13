Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Announces Earnings Results

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

LON RICA opened at GBX 276.78 ($3.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.25. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 261.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ruffer Investment

In other news, insider Susie Farnon bought 5,500 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £14,740 ($19,115.55). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

