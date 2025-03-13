SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13, Zacks reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SCYNEXIS
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.