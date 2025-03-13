SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13, Zacks reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

