Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) CEO Robert George Iv Culp Acquires 14,001 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 14,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at $454,628.20. This represents a 17.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Culp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,624,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Culp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

