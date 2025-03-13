Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8428 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 297.0% increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HWDJY opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $52.56.
About Howden Joinery Group
