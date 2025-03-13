Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8428 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 297.0% increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HWDJY opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

About Howden Joinery Group

See Also

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

