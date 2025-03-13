1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 8,133 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $29,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,708. This trade represents a 23.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIBS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

