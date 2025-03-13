Automotive Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Bank of America, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicles, as well as the production of automotive parts and components. This category can also include related industries such as dealerships, service providers, and technology suppliers that support the automotive sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $15.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 75,588,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,505,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 160,615,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,117,277. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $176.74. 7,052,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,106,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $916.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,274,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,910,400. Micron Technology has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $928.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $990.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.64. The company has a market cap of $412.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,147,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934,467. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.62. 1,936,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

