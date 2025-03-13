INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Insider Robert (Max) Johnston Buys 162,161 Shares of Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Max) Johnston bought 162,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,756.35 ($35,921.74).

The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic and exosome-based products to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases in Australia and the United States. The company offers hTERT test, an immunocytochemistry test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET for capturing and isolating exosomes from liquid biopsy sample.

