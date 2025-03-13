INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Insider Robert (Max) Johnston Buys 162,161 Shares of Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Max) Johnston bought 162,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,756.35 ($35,921.74).
INOVIQ Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About INOVIQ
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than INOVIQ
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for INOVIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INOVIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.