Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.
Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance
CVE GR opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.20. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile
