Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

CVE GR opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.20. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

