What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Clarus Q4 Earnings?

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clarus in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $151.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.35%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

