What is William Blair’s Estimate for MaxCyte Q1 Earnings?

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for MaxCyte in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXCT. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

MaxCyte Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.35. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $15,392,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in MaxCyte by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 1,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,344,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,476 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $4,105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 475,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

