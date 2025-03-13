abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

AWP stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.68.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

