Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 104,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 213,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 70,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

