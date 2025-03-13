Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 6,500 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Beyond were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the third quarter worth $289,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond by 183.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYON. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

