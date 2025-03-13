EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

