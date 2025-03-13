EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,693,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,719,000.

VTES opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

