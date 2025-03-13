iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

