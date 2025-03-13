PFG Advisors Sells 70,774 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,774 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

