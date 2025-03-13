Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,845,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.