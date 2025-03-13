Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $471.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

