Summit X LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $126.87 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

