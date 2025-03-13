Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after purchasing an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15,187.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 634,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 813.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,646,000 after acquiring an additional 483,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 338,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:APO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.