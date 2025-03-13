PFG Advisors Acquires 2,655 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

