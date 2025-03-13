Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $108,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

